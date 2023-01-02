When are Dolphins-Jets playing in Week 18?

The Miami Dolphins host the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 18 to close out the regular season. The Dolphins thumped the Jets 40-17 in the Meadowlands back in Week 5. Miami is a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Week 18 schedule

When are Dolphins-Jets playing this week?

The Dolphins-Jets game kicks off in Miami at 1 p.m. ET. The game will air on FOX.

NFL playoff implications

This was looking like a huge matchup for both teams, but the Jets were eliminated from playoff contention this past week when they lost to the Seahawks. The Dolphins lost to the Patriots last week to drop to 8-8, and now need help to make the playoffs. They are tied with the Patriots, but lose the division record tiebreaker.

Miami needs to win this game and also have the Bills beat the Patriots. That game will also kick off at 1 p.m. and the Bills are a 7.5-point favorite.