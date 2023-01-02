When are Titans-Jaguars playing in Week 18?

The Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars are closing out the Week 18 schedule with the AFC South title on the line. The game takes place at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville and the Jaguars are a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Jacksonville won the first game 36-22 in Nashville.

NFL Week 18 schedule

When are Titans-Jaguars playing this week?

The Titans-Jaguars game was flexed to Saturday evening, with kickoff set 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN and on a simulcast on ABC.

NFL playoff implications

This is a win-and-in game for both teams. The winner claims the AFC South title. If the Titans lose, they’re eliminated. If the Jaguars lose, they still have a road to the playoffs, but would have to wait until Sunday afternoon to find out if they can still get in. If they lose, they can still claim a wild card berth if the Dolphins lose to the Jets, the Patriots lose to the Bills, and the Steelers lose to the Browns.