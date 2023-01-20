Will Brian Callahan be an NFL head coach in 2023?

Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is preparing for Sunday’s huge divisional round matchup with the Buffalo Bills, and he could be in line for an NFL head coaching job in his future based on how well the Bengals have performed on that side of the ball.

Who is Brian Callahan?

Callahan held the Bengals’ offensive coordinator position since 2019 as Cincinnati has become a power on that side of the ball. Prior to Cincinnati, he was the QBs coach with the Oakland Raiders in 2018 and held the same role with the Detroit Lions in 2016-17. Callahan held various offensive coaching roles with the Denver Broncos for six seasons from 2010-15. He moved from coaching assistant to offensive quality control, offensive assistant and offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach.

Before the NFL, Callahan was the offensive coordinator and QBs coach for Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, California for two years and started his coaching career as a graduate assistant with the UCLA Bruins for two seasons.

Why would he make a good head coach?

Callahan played a big role in the development of Joe Burrow and a passing attack that produced two wide receivers that went over 1,000 yards this season with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Meanwhile, Tyler Boyd finished with 762 yards with five touchdowns, and having three usable fantasy football wide receiver options is very impressive for one offense.

Callahan proved he can help develop a young quarterback into a star, and plenty of franchises are looking for exactly that at the head coaching position.

Which teams are interviewing him?

The Colts fired head coach Frank Reich in the middle of the season and brought in Jeff Saturday on an interim basis in one of the strangest coaching moves seen in a while. Indianapolis could very well be in the market for a franchise quarterback, and Callahan is certainly a candidate as he’s interviewing with the Colts on Friday via Zoom, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.