What channel is Giants vs. Eagles on and what is game time for Divisional matchup

The Giants and Eagles face off in the Divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs. We break down how to watch the game.

The Philidelphia Eagles, the top seed in the NFC, has a meeting with their old foe, the New York Giants, in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs this weekend. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. EST and can be seen on Fox.

The Eagles ran through the NFC early on in the year and wrapped up the regular season with a 14-3 record to earn the top seed and the first-round bye. Philly has already played New York twice this season since they’re divisional rivals in the NFC East. The Birds came away with both games, a Week 14, 48-22, and a Week 18 win, 22-16.

New York is coming off an upset win on the road over the Minnesota Vikings during Super Wild Card Weekend. They were the only team to win a game on the road in the Wild Card round, though the Bucs vs Cowboys game has not yet happened at the time of writing this. A road win has to make them feel confident and Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley are both playing very good football right now.

Game date: Saturday, Jan. 21
Game time: 8:15 p.m. EST
TV channel: Fox
The Eagles are a 7-point favorite and can be bought on the moneyline at -305. That makes the Giants a +255 moneyline underdog with the point total set at 47.5. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

