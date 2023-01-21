What channel is Giants vs. Eagles on and what is game time for Divisional matchup

The Philidelphia Eagles, the top seed in the NFC, has a meeting with their old foe, the New York Giants, in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs this weekend. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. EST and can be seen on Fox.

The Eagles ran through the NFC early on in the year and wrapped up the regular season with a 14-3 record to earn the top seed and the first-round bye. Philly has already played New York twice this season since they’re divisional rivals in the NFC East. The Birds came away with both games, a Week 14, 48-22, and a Week 18 win, 22-16.

New York is coming off an upset win on the road over the Minnesota Vikings during Super Wild Card Weekend. They were the only team to win a game on the road in the Wild Card round, though the Bucs vs Cowboys game has not yet happened at the time of writing this. A road win has to make them feel confident and Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley are both playing very good football right now.

Game TV Info

Game date: Saturday, Jan. 21

Game time: 8:15 p.m. EST

TV channel: Fox

Broadcast map

The Eagles are a 7-point favorite and can be bought on the moneyline at -305. That makes the Giants a +255 moneyline underdog with the point total set at 47.5. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.