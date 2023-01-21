 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What channel is Jaguars vs. Chiefs on, what is game time for Divisional matchup

The Jaguars and Chiefs face off in the Divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs. We break down how to watch the game.

By DKNation Staff
The top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs will welcome in the four-seed, the Jacksonville Jaguars, on Saturday afternoon with a kickoff time set for 4:30 p.m. EST from Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City clinched the top seed after a stellar regular season which saw them finish with a 14-3 record. They had a bye during Super Wild Card Weekend, so they’ll be able to rest their bodies a bit more heading into the Divisional Round. KC topped the Jags earlier this year, 27-17, in Arrowhead.

Jacksonville pulled off a pretty miraculous upset over the Chargers to get here. After tossing four interceptions and seeing his team down 27-0, QB Trevor Lawrence led his team back from the brink to a 31-30 win over the LA Chargers thanks to what some are calling ‘the Lawerence lunge’ to get a 2-point conversion that essentially won the game. The Chiefs provide a much bigger challenge than the Bolts did, though.

Game TV Info

Game date: Saturday, January 21
Game time: 4:30 p.m. EST
TV channel: NBC
Broadcast map

Kansas City is an 8.5-point favorite and is going off on the moneyline at -390. That makes Jacksonville a +320 underdog with the point total set at 51.5 All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

