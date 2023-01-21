What channel is Jaguars vs. Chiefs on, what is game time for Divisional matchup

The top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs will welcome in the four-seed, the Jacksonville Jaguars, on Saturday afternoon with a kickoff time set for 4:30 p.m. EST from Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City clinched the top seed after a stellar regular season which saw them finish with a 14-3 record. They had a bye during Super Wild Card Weekend, so they’ll be able to rest their bodies a bit more heading into the Divisional Round. KC topped the Jags earlier this year, 27-17, in Arrowhead.

Jacksonville pulled off a pretty miraculous upset over the Chargers to get here. After tossing four interceptions and seeing his team down 27-0, QB Trevor Lawrence led his team back from the brink to a 31-30 win over the LA Chargers thanks to what some are calling ‘the Lawerence lunge’ to get a 2-point conversion that essentially won the game. The Chiefs provide a much bigger challenge than the Bolts did, though.

Game TV Info

Game date: Saturday, January 21

Game time: 4:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: NBC

Broadcast map

Kansas City is an 8.5-point favorite and is going off on the moneyline at -390. That makes Jacksonville a +320 underdog with the point total set at 51.5 All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.