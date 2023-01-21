Boston Scott vs. Giants: Tale of the tape

It’s become a bit of a cliche at this point to call the diminutive Philadelphia Eagles running back a “Giants killer,” but the stats back up Boston Scott’s continued success against their NFC East rival. Scott has seen action against New York in eight games throughout his five-year career and has routinely put up impactful performances.

Overall, Scott has carried the ball 86 times for 414 yards for nine touchdowns and caught 17-of-22 passes for 222 yards and another touchdown against New York. The yardage is impressive for a player who is often the backup running back to Miles Sanders, but the touchdowns are what pops off the page, as he’s averaging a touchdown in every 10.3 touches against the Giants. While against every other team, he’s averaging a touchdown every 35.1 touches.

By far his most memorable game against the Giants came in Week 17 in 2019 when the Eagles needed to beat New York to clinch the NFC East and Scott came through after Sanders left with an ankle injury. Scott found the end zone three times in that game, all in the second half as the team ran away with the game.

Scott has scored a touchdown against New York in five straight games now and has only been shut out from a touchdown in one matchup verse the team. It’s an amazing run, and now he gets a chance to spike the ball against the Giants in a third game this season when they meet on Saturday night.