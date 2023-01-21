Travis Kelce with 10 receptions, 2 TDs at halftime in Divisional Round

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce already has two touchdown receptions at halftime and the came from different quarterbacks, as Chad Henne is currently in for the injured Patrick Mahomes. Besides the two touchdowns, Kelce also has 10 receptions.

Kelce’s yardage number is low for the amount of receptions he has, with 55 total yards, but the two touchdowns and the ability to give Henne a security blanket coming in cold has been extremely helpful for the Chiefs who lead 17-10 at half despite Mahomes dealing with what has been reported as a high-ankle sprain.

Kelce is also on pace to break the record for most receptions in a playoff game, which is set at 15, with Darren Sproles and James White tied. Kelce is actually already high on that list, as he had 13 back in 2021 against the Bills in the championship game. We’ll see if Mahomes can play through his ankle injury or if Henne is back after halftime, but either way, Kelce is target No. 1.