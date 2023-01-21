What is the record for most receptions in an NFL playoff game?

The NFL playoffs are underway. With the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs getting underway, the Divisional round has started. The Chiefs are relying heavily on tight end Travis Kelce, and he heads into halftime with 10 receptions on 11 targets for 55 yards and two touchdowns. With such a big first half, how close is he to the record for receptions in a playoff game?

Two players are tied with 15 receptions in a playoff game. Former New England Patriots running back James White brought in his 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019. Former Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles had 15 receptions against the San Francisco 49ers in 2012.

White also holds the third-place spot with 14 receptions against the Atlanta Falcons in the Patriots' historic comeback Super Bowl win against the Atlanta Falcons. Kelce already finds himself in the top five as he is ranked fourth with 13 receptions against the Buffalo Bills in 2021.