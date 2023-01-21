What is the record for most consecutive NFL conference championship appearances?

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the AFC Championship Game after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs. Despite Patrick Mahomes injuring his leg in the first half, the Chiefs were able to hold on against Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20.

This will be the Chiefs' fifth consecutive trip to the AFC Championship Game. Last year, the Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. The year prior, the Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

The record for most consecutive championship game appearances — in either conference — belongs to the New England Patriots. They represented the AFC in the conference championship game for eight straight seasons, from 2011 to 2018, thanks to the combination of future Hall of Fame QB Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick.

The NFC Championship Game record is four, with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles both accomplishing the feat.