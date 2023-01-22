What channel is Bengals vs. Bills on and what is game time for Divisional matchup

The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Western New York on Sunday to take on the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the AFC Playoffs. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. ET and the game can be seen on CBS.

Cincy comes into this game on a nine-game winning streak, including a win over the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round. These two teams played earlier in the season in Cincy, but the game was called off and never made up during the first quarter after Bills DB Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field and had to be transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Fortunately, Hamlin has been recovering and was released from the hospital last week. At the time the game was called, the Bengals were winning 7-3.

Buffalo won the AFC East pretty easily, but they’ve looked a bit off in the later part of the season. It took some special teams heroics to pull off a Week 18 win over the Jets and the team looked like they were outplayed by the Miami Dolphins and a third-string QB during the Wild Card Round, but were still able to pull off a win. Josh Allen accounted for two interceptions, a fumble and was sacked seven times in the game.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, January 21

Game time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

Buffalo is a 4-point favorite and can be bought on the moneyline at -205. That makes the Bengals a +205 underdog with the point total set at 50.5. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.