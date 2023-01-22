What channel is Cowboys vs. 49ers on and what is game time for Divisional matchup

The Dallas Cowboys will look for a second consecutive road playoff win when they play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET and air on FOX.

The Cowboys (12-5) dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road last weekend 31-14 as Dallas scored the game’s first 24 points. Dak Prescott threw for 305 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions, but something to monitor could be the kicking game as Brett Maher missed four extra points in the victory.

The 49ers (13-4) pulled away from the Seattle Seahawks in the second half for a 41-23 home victory during the Wild Card round. Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 332 yards with three touchdowns, and Christian McCaffrey rushed for 119 yards on 15 carries. San Francisco has the advantage of getting two more days off than Dallas, and we’ll see if that makes a difference from a betting perspective.

Game TV Info

Game date: Saturday, January 21

Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The 49ers are 4-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -195 moneyline odds, making the Cowboys +165 underdogs. The over/under is set at 46.