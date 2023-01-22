Best Josh Allen prop bets for Bills vs. Bengals in 2023 NFL Divisional round

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are coming off a Wild Card win against the Miami Dolphins. They now gear up for a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional round on Sunday, January 22. Allen and the Bills would head to the AFC Championship with a win. Before that, here are our favorite player props for Allen in the Divisional round against the Bengals.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Josh Allen prop bets for NFL Divisional round

Under 280.5 passing yards (-115)

In the regular season, the Bengals allowed the 10th most passing yards per game. Through 17 games played this season, including last week, Allen has averaged 267.7 passing yards per game. Yes, he is coming off a 352-yard game against Miami, but Allen has fewer than 281 passing yards in six of his last eight games.

Over 0.5 interceptions (-155)

Allen has had some accuracy problems down the stretch of the season. He threw 14 interceptions on the year, and three of them came in the final two weeks of the season. Allen finished with three touchdowns against the Dolphins but also threw two interceptions. With that recent stretch, Allen is likely to throw another interception on Sunday.

Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-175)

While Allen’s accuracy has taken a dip in recent games, he has been able to make up for it with his touchdown throws. He threw 35 in the regular season and had 11 multi-touchdown games. Allen has thrown at least two touchdowns in four straight games and should make it five against the Bengals.