Best Joe Burrow prop bets for Bills vs. Bengals in 2023 NFL Divisional round

Joe Burrow has led the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs. On Sunday, January 22, the Bengals will hit the road to take on the Buffalo Bills. We were supposed to get this matchup in Week 17, but the critical injury to Damar Hamlin ended up causing the game to be canceled. With a shot at a return to the AFC Championship game on the line, here are our favorite Burrow prop bets.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Joe Burrow prop bets for NFL Divisional round

Under 283.5 passing yards (-115)

Cincinnati could be playing from behind in this game, which you would think would favor the over. Despite Burrow’s talent, this is a high line for what we typically see from the Bengals’ quarterback. He has had 284 passing yards just once in his last five games. Cincy is also going to be down two starting offensive linemen for the game, which should help keep him below 284 passing yards.

Over 12.5 rushing yards (-105)

While the bandaged offensive line creates a problem for the passing game, it alternatively could force Burrow to scramble more. We have seen his scrambling upside at times this season. He has six games with at least 20 rushing yards. Unfortunately, this means Burrow has 11 games with fewer. Still, against the Bills, the Cincinnati offense is going to have to get creative, and I think we see Burrow finish with at least 13 rushing yards.

Under 36.5 yards for longest completion (-110)

Burrow is known for airing the ball out, and he turned his season around when he got more control of the offense. Still, this doesn’t mean that he is looking for the huge play but takes advantage of being consistent. Burrow’s longest completion has gone for 19, 33, 39 and 19 yards in his last four games. Buffalo tends to have a solid defense against the pass, so look for Burrow’s longest completion to fall short of 37 yards.