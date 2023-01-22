Best Christian McCaffrey prop bets for 49ers vs. Cowboys in 2023 NFL Divisional round

Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers have made it to the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs. They picked up a big win over the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card round and will face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, January 22. McCaffrey and the 49ers haven’t lost since he was acquired at the trade deadline. Here are our favorite player prop bets for CMC as he faces Dallas in the Divisional round.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Christian McCaffrey prop bets for NFL Divisional round

Over 106.5 rushing + receiving yards (-115)

McCaffrey has been his usual dominant self with San Francisco. He continues to get work in both the rushing and receiving aspects of their offense. McCaffrey showed off what he can do in the Wild Card round against the Seahawks. He finished with 15 carries for 119 yards and added two receptions for 17 yards and a touchdown. CMC has had at least 107 total yards in four of his last six games.

Under 4.5 receptions (-130)

While the running back has been heavily involved, it doesn’t automatically mean he has lit up the reception totals. He tends to alternate games. McCaffrey has had fewer than five receptions in five of his last eight games. Even if he sees a few targets in the passing game, he should stay under the reception line.

Longest rush over 15.5 yards (-125)

McCaffrey has about as much potential as any running back to break off a big run at any time. Even in games that he hasn’t totaled a ton of yards, he seems to break off a big run every game. CMC has at least a 16-yard run in six of his last seven games.