Best Dak Prescott prop bets for 49ers vs. Cowboys in 2023 NFL Divisional round

By TeddyRicketson
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have finally ended a nearly 20-year streak and won a playoff game on the road. Quarterback Dak Prescott helped secure a big win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. Prescott and the Cowboys will now face the San Francisco 49ers with a spot in the NFC Championship game on the line. Before that, here are our favorite player prop bets for Prescott in the Divisional round against the 49ers.

Dak Prescott prop bets for NFL Divisional round

Over 251.5 passing yards (-115)

Prescott has improved throughout the season and is starting to get more comfortable as a passer after an injury in Week 1 that sidelined him for part of the season. He balled out against the Bucs last week to the tune of 305 passing yards for four touchdowns. Prescott has had at least 252 passing yards in five of his last six games.

Over 0.5 interceptions (-175)

Despite Prescott’s passing yardage looking good, he has seen an unfortunate uptick in interceptions. While he didn’t throw an interception in the Wild Card game, he threw at least one pick in the last seven regular season games. In fact, in that stretch, he threw a total of 11 interceptions.

Over 15.5 rushing yards (-125)

Prescott has long since abandoned his dual-threat ability. He has toned it down to some scrambling upside. That being said, he is able to open up the defense if he scrambles early in the game. Prescott has finished with at least 16 rushing yards in five of his last six games. Last week against the Buccaneers, he had seven carries for 24 yards and a touchdown.

