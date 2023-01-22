The matchup for the NFC Championship Game has been set. The San Francisco 49ers will head west to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. This will be the first playoff matchup between these two teams since 1996. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set for 3 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. The winner will head to Super Bowl 57.

The Eagles are heading into the championship, coming off a win against the New York Giants. They completed the series sweep against their divisional opponents with the 38-7 win. The 49ers were able to hold on to a close victory against the Dallas Cowboys. It came down to the final drive, but the San Francisco defense was able to hold on.

The opening odds at DraftKings Sportsbook has Philadelphia as the 1.5-point favorite. The point total is set at 47. The Eagles have -125 moneyline odds, while the 49ers are the +105 underdogs.

When is the 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship game?

Date: Sunday, January 29

Game time: 3 p.m. ET

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Sports app