When is the Bengals-Chiefs AFC championship game?

We take a look at the schedule as the Cincinnati Bengals face the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 Conference round.

By TeddyRicketson

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

The AFC Championship Game is set. The Cincinnati Bengals will go on the road to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. This game is a rematch of the AFC Championship Game from last year that saw Cincinnati win in overtime and head to take on the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs made the AFC Championship Game with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars that saw quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffer a high ankle sprain. These teams met in Week 13 of the regular season, and the Bengals won the game 27-24. This game will be a rematch from earlier this season, as well as last year’s AFC Championship Game.

The opening odds at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Chiefs as the 3-point favorites at home, with a point total set at 49.5. Kansas City has -125 odds as the favorite, with Cincinnati installed as the +105 underdog.

When is the Bengals-Chiefs Conference round game?

Date: Sunday, January 29
Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: Paramount+, CBS live stream

