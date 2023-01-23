Steve Smith doesn’t want Cowboys OC Kellen Moore coaching Panthers

Ex-Panthers standout receiver Steve Smith was not a fan of the Cowboys final play against the 49ers in the Divisional Round. If you missed the play, it did appear comical, as running back Ezekiel Elliott lined up as the center and the only player on the offensive line, with the rest of the team lined up out wide in hopes to score in improbably touchdown with time running out.

We the panthers interviewed Kellen Moore for the HC job! Based on the last play for the cowboys, Ain't no way in hell Moore is coaching us with that trash last play!!!! — Steve Smith Sr. (@SteveSmithSr89) January 23, 2023

I’m sure the call was intended to produce better blocking numbers down field quicker, as they tried to lateral their way to a touchdown, but it was easily blown up, with Elliott getting pancaked after the snap and Noah Brown easily tackled after a short completion.

L and I cannot stress this enough MAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/ZBmtnJEVSw — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) January 23, 2023

Moore has interviewed for the Panthers HC job and probably has at least a fighter’s chance of landing the position. How much this single play can tell you about an offensive coordinator that has had Top 5 offenses the last two seasons is unclear, but it is a data point I suppose. Smith is never shy about voicing his opinion, and it may carry some weight with the Panthers organization, but probably not. His tweet is funny and just another reminder of how totally crazy the last play was.