Tom Brady: ‘If I knew what I was going to f---ing do I would’ve already f---ing done it.’

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers season is wrapped up and the time is approaching for Tom Brady to figure out his future — or at least what he has planned for 2023. Brady is a free agent after the coming season, but it’s still not clear if he’ll look to sign elsewhere or if he’ll finally choose retirement.

Brady does not seem to have a clear plan yet and he made it clear in an interview with Jim Gray on the Let’s Go! podcast. When asked if he will play in 2023, he said, “If I knew what I was going to f---ing do I would’ve already f---ing done it. I’m taking it a day at a time ... I appreciate you asking. Thank you.’’

If Brady wants to remain with Tampa Bay, he could re-sign at any point. However, until the free agency negotiation period opens in March, he cannot officially negotiate with other teams. His agent will likely be having unofficial conversations, but nothing official can happen until March.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering odds on which team Brady will take his next regular season snap for in 2023. The Bucs and Raiders are co-favorites at +150. They’re followed by the 49ers (+750), Dolphins (+900), and Jets (+1000).