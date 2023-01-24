Bill O’Brien returns to Patriots as offensive coordinator

The New England Patriots will have a new offensive coordinator in 2023 as they are set to bring in Alabama Crimson Tide OC/QBs coach Bill O’Brien back on the staff, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Lowe.

O’Brien was an assistant with the Patriots from 2007-2011 as an offensive analyst (2007), WRs coach (2008), QBs coach (2009-10) and OC/QBs coach (2011) before leaving to take the Penn State Nittany Lions head coaching job and was the head man with the Houston Texans from 2014-2020.

The Patriots finished 8-9 to miss the playoff this season, and they haven’t won a playoff game since the Super Bowl in 2018. The Patriots offense finished 24th in overall efficiency, ranking 23rd in the passing game and 21st in the ground game. The team did not have an official OC in 2022, but Matt Patricia was the primary offensive play-caller.

O’Brien will look to get Mac Jones on track after putting up worse numbers in Year 2 than his rookie season. In 2022, he completed 65.2% of passes for 2,997 yards with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.