The NFL released the finalists for Offensive Rookie of the Year for 2023. Here is the full list with the award to be presented on Thursday, February 9 at the NFL Honors program.

Offensive rookie of the year finalists

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets, wide receiver

The Jets had their highs and lows this season, going through quarterback changes with Mike White, Zach Wilson, and even Joe Flacco at the helm throughout the year. Wilson stayed a steady option downfield, though, adding 1,103 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He had a season-high 162 yards against the Minnesota Vikings in December. Wilson was the 10th pick of the NFL Draft.

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers, quarterback

Brock Purdy saw his moment and took it. The only finalist still playing this late into January, Purdy was asked to step up when Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo were injured to lead the Niners into and through the playoffs, and they couldn’t have asked for anything more from him. After he went in to finish the game against the Dolphins, Purdy has thrown 1,854 yards, 16 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. He has rushed for another two touchdowns. Purdy was the final pick of the NFL Draft.

Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks, running back

When Seahawks starting running back Rashaad Penny suffered a season-ending injury in October, Walker stepped up to RB1 and helped get Seattle to a playoff berth. He added 1,050 yards on the ground this season, scoring nine times, and added a 10th touchdown in the postseason. Walker was the 41st pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.