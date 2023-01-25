The NFL has named the finalists for Offensive Player of the Year. There are no particularly shocking additions or glaring snubs. Here is the full list. The award will be presented on Thursday, February 9 at the NFL Honors program.

Offensive Player of the Year finalists

WR Tyreek Hill, Dolphins

In a year that saw plenty of quarterback turmoil in Miami, Hill added 119 receptions for 1,779 yards and eight scores. That included seven games with 100 receiving yards or more, with a season-high 190 coming in Week 2 against the Ravens. This was his seventh year in the NFL.

QB Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Hurts was at the center of an Eagles team that just could not lose for much of the season. Philadelphia lost just a single game with Hurts as the starter this season. He’s still adding to his postseason stat line, but in the regular season, Hurts threw for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns and rushed for another 760 yards and 13 touchdowns, tying Cam Newton for the most rushing TDs by a quarterback in a single season. This was his third year in the NFL.

QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Mahomes is no surprise to see here. He has continued to bulldoze opponents with his talented receiving group and ability to escape seemingly inescapable situations. Passing for 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns with 12 interceptions in the regular season, he led the league in passing yards. He also rushed for four touchdowns while leading his team to a 14-3 season. This was his sixth year in the NFL.

WR Justin Jefferson, Vikings

Jefferson was absolutely unstoppable this season with the Vikings. With 1,809 regular season receiving yards, Jefferson led the league in the statistic, with Hill just behind him. Jefferson set franchise records for most receiving yards in a single season and most catches in a single season, as well as a league-wide record for most receptions in a player’s first three season. He had nine touchdowns this season, and added a season-high 223 yards against the Lions in December.