Who is getting a second interview for head coach in the NFL?

We currently have five teams looking for a new head coach, the Panthers, Cardinals, Broncos, Colts and Texans. They’ve all gone through multiple interviews, some more than others (I’m looking at you Colts). And now we’re starting to see second interviews being lined up.

The top name on many lists is Sean Payton, but he can’t coach five teams at once, or can he? No, he can’t, and that means we probably we have a first time head coach in this year’s batch. We’ll take a look below at which coaches are getting a second look from each team.

Jan. 25 — Steve Wilks will get a second interview with the Panthers, per Ian Rapoport. We saw how well Wilks brought the team together in the second half and should have a decent shot at the job.

Jan. 25 — The Panthers will give es-Colts HC Frank Reich a second interview, per Albert Breer.

Jan. 24 — Dan Quinn will get a second interview in Arizona, per Tom Pelissero. Quinn will likely get another interview with the Broncos if they don’t happen to get a deal with Sean Payton wrapped up before then.

Jan. 23 — The Broncos will conduct a second interview with ex-Saints HC Sean Payton, per Jeff Duncan. Payton appears to be the front-runner and odds on favorite to coach the Brocnos at the moment.

Jan. 25 — Jeff Saturday is getting a second interview and they plan on interviewing seven coaches for a second time, per Adam Schefter. Saturday really only has his friendship with Jim Irsay going for him at this point.

Jan. 24 — Broncos DC Ejiro Evero will get a second interview with the Colts, per Tom Pelissero. Evero is getting a lot of interviews, but his lack of head coaching experience will probably make him landing a job this season tough.

Houston Texans

Jan. 24 — The Texans will give Broncos DC Ejiro Evero will get a second interview, per Tom Pelissero.

Jan. 24 — The Texans will interview Giants OC Mike Kafka for the second time, per Field Yates. Kafka has interviewed with three of the five HC positions available.