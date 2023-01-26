 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Panthers will hire Frank Reich as next head coach

The Panthers have decided to hire Frank Reich as their next head coach. We break down what it all means.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Head coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers will hire ex-Colts head coach Frank Reich as their head coach, per Adam Schefter. Reich was let go by Jim Irsay and the Colts after a poor start to the 2022 season. He will now move on to Carolina to guide a Panthers team that played well under interim head coach Steve Wilks after they fired head coach Matt Rhule during the season.

Reich was the Panthers first ever quarterback when they became an expansion team in 1995, where had three starts and no wins. After a Week 4 bye week, Reich was replaced by Kerry Collins. Of course, Reich was never a true starting quarterback and didn’t really shine until he got into the coaching ranks.

The pinnacle, so far, for Reich was as the offensive coordinator of the Eagles, who led the league in points scored and beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl. That win led him to become the Colts head coach, which had a great Andrew Luck at the helm, at least for one season. But, even with Luck retiring after one season with Reich, the Colts still managed winning records while being in quarterback hell.

Reich managed a 40-33-1 record with Sam Ehlinger, Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz, Philip Rivers, Jacoby Brissett, Brian Hoyer, and Andrew Luck as his starters, and we know Ryan and Rivers were on their last legs.

In This Stream

Tracking the latest news for Carolina Panthers head coaching vacancy

View all 12 stories

More From DraftKings Nation