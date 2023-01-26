Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett as next offensive coordinator

The New York Jets have decided to hire Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator heading into the 2023 NFL season, per Tom Pelissero. Hackett worked with Jets head coach Robert Saleh in Buffalo and Jacksonville, where Hackett was the OC before he went to Green Bay in 2019.

He is best know for being Aaron Rodgers’ OC with the Packers for three seasons and then getting hired by the Broncos last season to be their head coach. And we know how well that turned out, as the Broncos and newly acquired QB Russell Wilson ranked 32nd in points scored while Hackett looked incompetent most of the time.

There was plenty of speculation that the Broncos hired Hackett to have the inside scoop in trading for Aaron Rodgers, but we saw how that worked out. Now there will be renewed speculation that the Jets are doing something similar, as there have been rumors that Rodgers could be traded to New York.

Getting Hackett as OC, where he can concentrate on the offense, is much better than hiring him as the head coach, but it is difficult to see much good from Hackett’s coaching abilities after last season.