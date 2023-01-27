Rams hire Mike LaFleur as next offensive coordinator

The Jets let offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur go to explore new options after their team ranked 29th in points scored. They then hired recently fired HC Nathaniel Hackett, whose team ranked 32nd in points scored. The Rams let their offensive coordinator Liam Coen go, who ranked 27th in points scored and are now in the process of hiring LaFleur as his replacement, per Ian Rapoport. And the circle remains unbroken.

Mike LaFleur is Packers head coach Matt LaFleur’s brother, who held the Rams OC job before going to the Packers. Rams head coach Sean McVay appears to have a type. LeFleur spent much of his career under Kyle Shanahan, who McVay worked with in Washington. Both coaches hold similar offensive concepts and both call their own plays, which limits what their offensive coordinators can do.

The Rams post-Super Bowl season was a big letdown, as poor play and injuries snowballed, but they still have a strong core intact. It will be interesting to see what they can do to bounce back in 2023 under McVay and LeFleur.