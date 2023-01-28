Report: Jim Harbaugh met with Broncos owner Greg Penner in follow-up meeting last week

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that Denver Broncos owner Greg Penner met with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh in Ann Arbor, MI, last week about their coaching vacancy last week. This was a follow-up conversation to a video interview the two had about the job a few weeks earlier, but no deal materialized.

Harbaugh’s name started to float around as a coaching candidate following the conclusion of the NFL season and Michigan’s exit from the College Football Playoff earlier in the month. It has been speculated for the past few seasons that the Wolverines head man, a former head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, would potentially make the jump back up to the professional ranks. He was a prime candidate for the Minnesota Vikings vacancy last year before ultimately deciding to stay at Michigan. This year, Harbaugh was once again connected to multiple NFL openings before publicly committing to remaining the head coach at UM.

As for the Broncos, they’ve interviewed numerous candidates, including 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.