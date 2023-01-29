What channel is 49ers vs. Eagles on and what is game time for NFC matchup

Both the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles have represented the NFC in a Super Bowl in the last five years, but only one can return to the Big Game. The two NFC powers clash this Sunday in the NFC Championship Game with kickoff set for 3:00 p.m. ET. It airs on FOX.

The 49ers (13-4) have now won 12 straight games, eight with Mr. Irrelevant himself Brock Purdy under center. They’ve leaned on the game’s best running attack and a stellar defense helmed by DeMeco Ryans to emerge as a serious contender. San Francisco handled the Dallas Cowboys, 19-12, in the Divisional Round despite amassing just 327 yards of total offense because the defense allowed just six second-half points and 282 yards overall.

The Eagles (14-3) dismantled the rival New York Giants in the NFC Divisional Round, 38-7, as QB Jalen Hurts looked just fine coming off his shoulder sprain suffered in Week 15. Philly ran for an absurd 268 yards and three touchdowns in the rout. Since Philadelphia’s Divisional Round game was on Saturday rather than Sunday, they have had an extra day to prepare for this matchup.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, January 29

Game time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with the point total set at 45.5. That makes Philly -140 on the moneyline while the 49ers are +120.