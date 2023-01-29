TV channel, start time for Bengals vs. Chiefs in AFC Championship

For the second year in a row, the Cincinnati Bengals will head west to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. ET, and the game airs on CBS.

The Bengals (12-4) are one of the league’s hottest teams. Cincinnati has won eight straight games and a win on Sunday would break the franchise record. Joe Burrow & Co. have emerged as a complete football team that wears out its opponents. While Burrow and his assortment of weapons have overwhelmed teams, it’s been the defense’s ability to close games out that has elevated this team from good to great. That unit allows just 8.3 points per game in the second half, No. 5 in the NFL during the regular season.

The Chiefs (14-3) unbelievably are hosting their fifth straight AFC Championship Game as they seek their third Super Bowl appearance in four seasons. Of course, the gigantic question mark is how mobile superstar Patrick Mahomes will be after suffering a high ankle sprain in the team’s Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Expect Cincinnati to bring pressure early and often to test Mahomes, who may not be able to dazzle outside the pocket the way he normally does.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, January 29

Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+

Broadcast map

The Chiefs are 1-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with the point total set at 47. That makes Kansas City a narrow -115 moneyline favorite with the Bengals sitting at -105.