Best Hayden Hurst prop bets for Bengals vs. Chiefs in 2023 AFC Championship Game

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst was limited in practice on Thursday with a calf injury, but after being in uniform during Friday’s walkthrough, we have to think he will be ready to go on Sunday. Here are three of the best Hayden Hurst prop bets to consider in the AFC Championship Game.

Hayden Hurst prop bets for AFC Championship Game

First TD Scorer (+1600)

Betting tight ends to be the first touchdown scorer was a good strategy last week: the Eagles’ Dallas Goedert and Dallas’ Dalton Schultz both cashed. At a 16-1 value, its worth throwing a little bit on Hurst this week. He had nine red zone targets and six catches in the regular season and hauled in his first touchdown since Week 5 last week in the Divisional Round. While Joe Mixon and Ja’Marr Chase are more likely to find the end zone for Cincinnati, Hurst presents the best value option.

Under 34.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

While Hurst is a red zone threat, and thus good value for a first-TD scorer prop, he’s not likely to rack up yards in this game. Yes, he has averaged 52 receiving yards per game in the playoffs thus far, but he may be somewhat limited by his calf injury, and Joe Burrow will be wanting to force the ball down the field against the Kansas City Chiefs secondary. That likely means more targets for Tee Higgins who saw just four balls thrown his way last weekend. To hit this number, Hurst will likely need at least five targets, a number we can’t confidently say he will get.

Under 3.5 Receptions (+130)

For the same reasons explained above, we can’t be sure how many times Burrow is going to target Hurst on Sunday. If he gets five targets, there is a good chance he will hit this over, but the better value is that he will go under at plus money. This will be close, but again, expect Higgins to be more involved this week, meaning fewer opportunities for Hurst.