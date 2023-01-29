Best Jalen Hurts prop bets for Eagles vs. 49ers in 2023 NFC Championship Game

The NFC Championship Game kicks off Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. ET and will air on Fox.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts will lead the way for the Eagles. He has had a great season and if he didn't get hurt, there is a good chance he would’ve won the MVP award. This week, he will face his toughest test of the season against the 49ers. Below we take a look at his best prop bets for this matchup.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jalen Hurts prop bets for NFC Championship Game

Jalen Hurts Over 246.5 Passing Yards (-115)

Hurts will have to throw the ball well if the Eagles want any chance in this game. The 49ers' run defense is the best in the NFL, while they’re allowing 222.3 passing yards per game which ranks 19th in the NFL. This should be a close game, so they won’t be running the clock out the whole fourth quarter as they did against the New York Giants. Look for the Eagles to be playing from behind and Hurts to cash this late in the fourth quarter.

Jalen Hurts Over 31.5 Pass Attempts (-110)

Hurts went over this total in three of his last five games. Like I said above, Hurts will need to step up in the passing game if they want a chance in this game. Both teams starting quarterbacks have gone over this total in the 49ers' first two playoff matchups. If the Eagles are down late, they won't have time to be running the ball. I expect Hurts to throw more than he has all season in this matchup.

Jalen Hurts Under 48.5 Rushing Yards (-125)

Hurts has gone under this total in two straight games and I expect it again in this one. The 49ers have the best run defense in the NFL and I’d expect them to have a game plan to keep Hurts contained in the run game. The 49ers have only allowed one quarterback to rush for more than that total and that was Marcus Mariota back in Week 6.