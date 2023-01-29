Best Miles Sanders prop bets for Eagles vs. 49ers in 2023 NFC Championship Game

The NFC and AFC Championship Games for the 2023 NFL Playoffs kickoff Sunday. The San Francisco 49ers will travel to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Miles Sanders had a great game for the Eagles in the Divisional Round. Sanders had 17 carries for 90 yards and looked as good as we’ve seen in a while. His touches have been inconsistent this season, so his performances have been dependent on the play calling in my opinion. It will be interesting to see how big of a role he has in the offense this week.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Miles Sanders prop bets for NFC Championship Game

Miles Sanders Under 56.5 Rushing Yards (-125)

Coming off his last game, the public will be betting the over on his yards. I think that this is a letdown spot. The 49ers have the best run defense in the NFL as they’re allowing just 79 rushing yards per game. I think the Eagles will have to throw the ball for a good portion of this game which will give Sanders a smaller role.

Miles Sanders Under 14.5 Carries (-110)

Like I said above, look for the Eagles to throw the ball more than usual in this game. They know how good the 49ers are against the run and what they’ll need to do to win this game. I would expect Sanders' role in this offense to decrease this week. Look for Sanders to have 10 or 11 carries.

Miles Sanders Under 1.5 Receptions (-165)

The juice is not great for this play, but there is a good chance this hits. Sanders has gone over this total in just six of 18 games so far this year. And the majority of the games were at the beginning of the season. Kenneth Gainwell has been the receiving back for the Eagles and he's got a ton of touches. Look for Gainwell to have a bigger role than Sanders for the Eagles in this one.