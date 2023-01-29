Best A.J. Brown prop bets for Eagles vs. 49ers in 2023 NFC Championship Game

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship this Sunday. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. This was the matchup many fans wanted to see as this was the best two teams in the NFC down the stretch.

AJ Brown had a stellar season for the Eagles and was a big reason for their success this year. Adding him during the draft last year gave Jalen Hurts a clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver to pair with DeVonta Smith. The improvements in this passing game from adding Brown were obvious from the first few weeks.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

AJ Brown prop bets for NFC Championship Game

AJ Brown, Over 70.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Brown didn’t get the ball much at all in the Divisional Round against the Giants and seemed frustrated on the sideline. In the final six regular season games, Brown went over this total in five games. While the 49ers' defense is great, they have some struggles against the pass. I think Brown gets a ton of targets this week and finishes with 100+ receiving yards.

AJ Brown, Over 4.5 Receptions (-155)

Brown has been stellar all season as I said above. He wasn’t involved much in the last game, so I would expect him to get a ton of targets early on in this one. It would not surprise me to see him have 8+ receptions for 100+ yards. I think they will be playing from behind and have to get their best player involved offensively. Look for a big game from Brown in this one.

AJ Brown, Anytime Touchdown (+140)

Like I said in the previous two paragraphs, the Eagles will need to get Brown involved in this game. Brown hasn’t scored a touchdown in two straight games and he’s due for one in this matchup. In the red zone, look for Hurts to look his way a bit as the 49ers will be selling out to stop the run. I think Brown makes a few big plays in this one and finds himself in the end zone at some point.