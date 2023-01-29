Best DeVonta Smith prop bets for 49ers vs. Eagles in 2023 NFC Championship Game

If you’re looking to play the prop betting markets in the NFC Championship Game, here’s a look at three options to consider for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith ahead of his matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

DeVonta Smith prop bets for NFC Championship Game

Longest reception: Over 24.5 yards

Smith has the speed to break away for huge gains with a reception that went for at least 28 yards in five of his last seven games. With plenty of attention on AJ Brown, there’s a good chance Smith can pull off at least one chunk play in this matchup despite going up against a strong 49ers defense.

Under 5.5 receptions (-155)

Smith’s two highest target totals came with Gardner Minshew throwing the ball, and it feels like this is a game where Brown will be utilized more in the offense after not doing a whole lot in the divisional round. With a healthy Jalen Hurts, Smith failed to catch six passes in four games in a row before reaching that total in consecutive contests against the New York Giants.

Under 65.5 receiving yards (-115)

The Eagles' passing attack will not have the success it usually does going up against this 49ers' defense. Additionally, both teams like to keep the ball on the ground more than most NFL teams, which will make for fewer plays in the game and fewer chances for Smith to exceed this yardage total.