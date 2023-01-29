Best Dallas Goedert prop bets for Eagles vs. 49ers in 2023 NFC Championship Game

The 2022-23 NFL Playoffs are down to its final four teams. The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers are set to meet up on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. Dallas Goedert is coming off a brilliant performance in last week’s Divisional round. Here’s a look at the prop bets for the Eagles' tight end ahead of the NFC Championship.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dallas Goedert prop bets for NFC Championship Game

Longest reception: Over 19.5 yards

Goedert was targeted by Jalen Hurts five times in a run-heavy game script against the New York Giants in the Wild Card. Goedert’s longest grab of the night was a 23-yarder. He scored the game’s first TD on a slick one-handed catch from Hurts, maneuvering to the end zone on the Eagles’ opening drive. He’s hit the projected Over seven times this season.

Under 48.5 receiving yards (-115)

After one of his best pass-catching outings since returning from IR, Goedert turned in five receptions for 58 yards in last week’s win against the Giants. He’s gone over 48.5 yards in the last two appearances, but the 49ers could key in on him enough to prevent a smattering of short-yardage catches.

Under 4.5 receptions (-115)

It’s possible that we get more AJ Brown dominance in the passing game against the 49ers. The Eagles built a hefty lead early last week, which featured Goedert from the start, and then head coach Nick Sirianni understandably went with a full rushing attack the rest of the way. That’s not likely to be the case if Philly wants to advance past San Fran, and Brown will be the main beneficiary, especially if the opposing secondary has no answer for him.