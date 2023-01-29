Best Brock Purdy prop bets for 49ers vs. Eagles in 2023 NFC Championship Game

If you’re looking toward the prop betting market when getting in on the action for the NFC Championship, here’s a look at three options for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy ahead of his matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Brock Purdy prop bets for NFC Championship Game

Under 31.5 pass attempts (-120)

The 49ers should be attacking an Eagles run defense that ranked 24th in yards per rush attempt (4.6) during the regular season, so pass attempts could be lower than what Brock Purdy has been used to this year. He only threw more than 31 passes twice all year, so I’m not sure why that would be any different in this spot.

Under 220.5 passing yards (-115)

Purdy is going up against a Philadelphia defense that ranked second defensively in yards per pass attempt (8.1) during the regular season, and the Eagles allowed just 135 passing yards for Daniel Jones last week. Purdy exceeded this total just three times all season, so I’ll side with him falling short of this total as well.

Over 0.5 interceptions (-140)

You’re not getting much of a return with these odds, but this has all the makings of a situation where Purdy will make a mistake. The rookie quarterback has never been in a road environment quite like this at the NFL level, and that leads to young guys making mistakes against a defense that averages one interception per game this season.