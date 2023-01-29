Best Christian McCaffrey prop bets for 49ers vs. Eagles in 2023 NFC Championship Game

Sadly, the NFL betting season has been reduced to two football games this weekend. It’s conference championship time, and we have player props for each of the four talented teams that remain. Christian McCaffrey has been one of the most popular names on the betting market this postseason. Here are the listed props for the All-Pro running back when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Christian McCaffrey prop bets for NFC Championship Game

Under 14.5 rushing attempts

The 26-year-old ball carrier missed practice on Wednesday, as did fellow backfield member Eli Mitchell. The 49ers are beginning to feel the fatigue in their offense. They’ve won 12-straight games, and have done it mostly on the shoulders of McCaffrey — racking up at least 14 rushing attempts in every game but two since Week 14. He was out-carried by Mitchell in last week’s Divisional victory over the Dallas Cowboys, so it appears that San Fran will remain cautious with its star runner.

Under 60.5 rushing yards

McCaffrey has been a major problem for every opposing defense this season, but that could change against one of the NFL’s best defensive fronts. CMC totaled just 35 yards on the ground last week against the Cowboys but has gone over 100 yards in the two games prior where he’s seen 14 or more rushing attempts. Not looking to be the case for the drained 49ers moving forward, trust the Under here.