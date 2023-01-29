Best Deebo Samuel prop bets for 49ers vs. Eagles in 2023 NFC Championship Game

The San Francisco 49ers visit the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC Championship Game this weekend. As four teams remain in the NFL playoffs, we narrow down the best prop bets for Sunday’s conference titles. Here’s a look at the player props for 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Deebo Samuel prop bets for NFC Championship Game

Under 20.5 rushing yards

Samuel carried the football four times for 11 yards in last week’s win against the Dallas Cowboys. Christian McCaffrey and Eli Mitchell paced the San Fran backfield with 24 carries, so that’s not likely to change when they go up against the Philadelphia defensive front. Samuel has produced more than 20 yards on the ground just once in the last two games, so it should be safe to take the Under here.

Anytime Touchdown (+175)

There is nobody more dangerous than Samuel on this 49ers roster. You have absolutely no idea where he could line up on a given play. While he failed to find the end zone last week against Dallas, that could mostly be blamed on the low-scoring affair. He’s due to score with all of the attention on McCaffrey and Mitchell.