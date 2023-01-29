Best Brandon Aiyuk prop bets for 49ers vs. Eagles in 2023 NFC Championship Game

If you’re looking to cash in on some of the prop bets available for the NFC Championship Game featuring the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles, then look no further. We’ve got some wagers on 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to consider.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Brandon Aiyuk prop bets for NFC Championship Game

Under 44.5 receiving yards

The 49ers' passing game didn’t put up a strong performance in the Divisional round win over the Dallas Cowboys, and this won’t be the matchup where that changes. Brock Purdy will head into the most difficult environment he’s ever played in and go up against a passing defense that ranks No. 1 in passing yards allowed per game (179.8) and yards per pass attempt (5.5). Brandon Aiyuk is the top wide receiver option, but the 49ers should be attacking in the ground game in this spot.

Over 3.5 receptions

While the receiving yards may not be there, it’s not crazy for Aiyuk to catch four balls in this matchup. Aiyuk is not good enough for the Eagles' defense to completely focus in on him so he wouldn’t catch a single pass as the goal will be to limit what he does with those receptions. Aiyuk caught at least four passes in his final three regular season games, and he’ll reach that number again.

Longest Reception Under 20.5 yards

If I’m suggesting Aiyuk to fall below 45 receiving yards, I can’t bet on nearly half of them coming on a single play. Aiyuk has been fairly consistent in creating chunk plays with 14 games where he caught a pass that went for 20 or more yards this season including the playoffs. However, this is the best passing defense he will face all season and will fall short of this number.