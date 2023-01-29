Best George Kittle prop bets for 49ers vs. Eagles in 2023 NFC Championship Game

The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers will square off in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Both teams have a bevy of skill positions players, so if you need some good player props there are good options. Niners tight end George Kittle has been excellent for his team so far this postseason, so let's take a look at some options for him ahead of this weekend's matchup.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

George Kittle prop bets for AFC/NFC Championship Game

Over 45.5 receiving yards ( -120)

Kittle is coming off a five-catch, 95-yard performance against the Cowboys last week and has been a safety valve for rookie Brock Purdy. Since the rookie took over under center, Kittle has seen his fair share of targets, so getting 45 yards shouldn’t be impossible. Also, in three career games against the Eagles, he averaged 74 yards receiving per game. The Eagles will game-plan to take him away, but the 49ers always find ways to get him open looks.

Anytime Touchdown (+165)

Kittle has yet to score a touchdown during the playoff run, so it feels as if he is due for one. He ended the regular season scoring five, but hasn’t been shut out since. Since scoring his first touchdown against the Chiefs earlier in the year he hasn’t gone more than three games without a score. He has one touchdown in his three games against the Eagles, and this feels like a good spot for a score.

Over 3.5 receptions (-165)

Take the over on receptions. Kittle is averaging 4.2 receptions per game over his last five and has only received less than five targets once in that stretch. The Eagles will game-plan to take him away, but he is good, and the 49ers do a good job of getting him open for targets. In his three games against the Eagles, he has averaged seven receptions per contest. The value isn’t there but seems like a lock here.