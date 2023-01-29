Best Isiah Pacheco prop bets for Chiefs vs. Bengals in 2023 AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, marking a rematch of last year’s conference title game. With a noteworthy injury to Patrick Mahomes, there is a likelihood that Kansas City makes the running game more prevalent on Sunday, which bodes well for the likes of Isiah Pacheco. Let’s take a look at some of the player props worth considering for the rookie running back.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Isiah Pacheco prop bets for AFC Championship Game

Over 47.5 rushing yards (-135)

As soon as it was clear that Mahomes was hobbled by an ankle injury last week, Pacheco became an immediate impact player to help weather the storm. The rookie tailback finished with 95 rushing yards, including a highlight-worthy 39-yard run in the second quarter. Andy Reid would be smart to play it safe and balance the number of passing and running plays in light of Mahomes dealing with an injury, which should mean Pacheco benefits from an added volume of touches.

Back in Week 13, he finished with 66 yards and a touchdown versus the Bengals, but expect those numbers to increase with his elevated role.

Over 11.5 rushing attempts (-120)

Pacheco saw his role in the backfield steadily increase throughout the regular season and finally cemented himself as a fixture in the running game with Clyde Edwards-Helaire placed on injured reserve. The rookie averaged 10.0 rushing attempts per game in the regular season, but back versus the Bengals in Week 13 he had 14 rushing attempts alone to his name.

While it will be key to monitor to split of carries between him and Jerick McKinnon, Mahomes’ injury should ensure that a sufficient volume of running plays come his way, setting him up to hit his line of 11.5 rushing attempts.

Anytime TD scorer (+150)

Last week’s win snapped a two-game streak of Pacheco finding the end zone, but he should be one of the early go-to options on Sunday should Kansas City find itself in the red zone. Especially in short-yardage situations, Pacheco has proven himself to be a power runner versus McKinnon, and Mahomes’ ankle should give Andy Reid a clear decision to opt against any quarterback runs or sneaks. The rookie found the end zone once when these teams last met in Week 13, and with reducing Mahomes’ workload likely a priority for Kansas City, there is excellent upside in Pacheco getting a number of good scoring opportunities Sunday night.