Best Kadarius Toney prop bets for Chiefs vs. Bengals in 2023 AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs meet the Cincinnati Bengals in this year’s AFC Championship Game, marking the next chapter in what has become a brewing rivalry between these two talented offenses. One of the new weapons added to the Chiefs’ offense was wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who was acquired midseason. Let’s take a look at some of the prop bets worth considering for the Chiefs wideout.

Kadarius Toney prop bets for AFC Championship Game

Over 3.5 receptions (+100)

While it is hard to predict which Chiefs wideout is liable to go off in a crowded receiving room, the game plan for Sunday could actually play in Toney’s favor. Given that Patrick Mahomes is dealing with an ankle injury, Andy Reid could opt for a slower-paced gameplan that maximizes short passing routes, which fits in right with Toney’s skillset. Last week was a great example, where he finished with five catches on seven targets, exceeding his 2022 season average of 2.0 receptions per game since arriving in Kansas City.

Under 35.5 receiving yards (-135)

Despite Toney potentially seeing an expanded role in short-yardage passing situations, it likely won’t equate to big receiving numbers for the Chiefs wideout. Last week, despite seeing a season-high seven targets, he still finished with just 36 receiving yards, which just narrowly beats his allocated receiving line for this Sunday. Toney has also seen a target on 33% of his routes run over the last five games, which means he’s highly volatile to rely on as an option for big receiving numbers.

Longest reception under 17.5 yards (-120)

Mahomes will still be the gunslinger that is come Sunday, ankle injury or not, which means you should expect some deep shots to be taken throughout the game. But that strategy benefits the likes of Travis Kelce or JuJu Smith-Schuster, as opposed to Toney’s prevalence in the short-passing game. His career average is 10.2 yards per reception, and last week he recorded an average of 7.2 yards per catch. Look for him to be a scarce option at best once Mahomes opts to drop back and look downfield.