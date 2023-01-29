Best Marquez Valdes-Scantling prop bets for Chiefs vs. Bengals in 2023 AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs face the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 AFC Championship Game, marking a rematch of last year’s conference title game. If these two talented offenses find the end zone with ease on Sunday, it could mean tremendous upside for the likes of Marques Valdes-Scantling, who is among the newest additions to Kansas City’s offense. Let’s take a look at some of the player props worth considering for the Chiefs wideout this week.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling prop bets for AFC Championship Game

Over 27.5 receiving yards (+105)

The veteran wideout averaged 40.4 receiving yards per game this season and has gone over on his prop line for receiving yards in seven of 16 games this year. While it’s clear that the likelihood of Mahomes opting to drop back less hinders Valdes-Scantling’s big-play ability, all it takes is one deep shot for him to easily hit his receiving line. Back when he faced the Bengals in Week 13 he finished with only two receptions but for a solid 71 receiving yards.

Longest reception over 17.5 yards (-115)

At some point, Kansas City will need to keep Cincinnati’s defense honest by taking a couple of deep shots down the field, which is where Valdes-Scantling should have ample opportunities to hit this prop. He’s averaged 16.4 yards per reception this season, highlighting his ability to take advantage of space and beat opposing cornerbacks over the top. With the Bengals having to account for Tarvis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Jerick McKinnon as receiving threats, Valdes-Scantling should connect with Mahomes on at least one big-yardage play in Sunday’s contest.

Anytime TD scorer (+300)

Last week’s receiving touchdown was just Valdes-Scantling’s third of the year, which illustrates how there are plenty of mouths to feed in Kansas City’s receiving room. But last week’s touchdown score came on a six-yard reception, debunking the belief that he’s only liable to find the end zone on a big catch down the field. He’s still very much a red zone threat that Mahomes can connect with, and at these odds, he’s worth taking a shot on in a potential high-scoring AFC title game.