Best Joe Burrow prop bets for Bengals vs. Chiefs in 2023 AFC Championship Game

The Cincinnati Bengals travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 AFC Championship Game, marking a rematch of last year’s conference title game. Sunday’s contest will no doubt be highlighted by the quarterback matchup, as Joe Burrow hopes to will his team back into the Super Bowl. Let’s take a look at some of the player props for the Bengals’ quarterback that is worth considering.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Joe Burrow prop bets for AFC Championship Game

Under 277.5 passing yards (-115)

Burrow has been excellent amid the Bengals' hot stretch to close out the regular season and entered the playoffs, but it doesn’t mean he’s been certain to light it up. As Cincinnati has compiled a 10-game winning streak, Burrow has finished with fewer than 279 passing yards in five of the past six games. While there is the potential for a high-scoring shootout, there’s an equal opportunity for a more tightly contested matchup, much like the 27-24 final score back in Week 13. We’re going with the law of averages and picking the under for Burrow here.

Over 25.5 passing completions (-115)

The Chiefs allowed an average of 23.9 completions to opposing quarterbacks throughout the regular season, which was the fifth-most among NFL teams. Burrow has recorded 25 or more completions in three of his last five games, and the lone two exceptions were in his previous two contests, where he finished with 23 completions. The offense will go so far as Burrow takes it, which means he should be liable to drop back consistently. A high volume of completions could even work in the Bengals’ favor, forcing Mahomes and Kansas City to match their effort despite the former’s ankle injury.

Longest completion over 36.5 yards (-120)

When your receiving unit is highlighted by a talent like Ja’Marr Chase, there is a great chance that a big-time receiving play is due at least once during a game. Look no further than the Week 13 matchup between these teams, where Burrow’s longest completion went for 40 yards to his fellow LSU teammate. Cincinnati ranked 12th in plays of 20+ yards or more, and you can bet on Burrow giving Chase more than a few opportunities to make a big play downfield at the expense of the opposing cornerback.