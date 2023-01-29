Best Joe Mixon prop bets for Bengals vs. Chiefs in 2023 AFC Championship Game

The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game for the second time in as many years, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 29. In a matchup between two talented rosters, let’s take a look at some of the best player props for Bengals running back Joe Mixon.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Joe Mixon prop bets for AFC Championship Game

Over 85.5 rushing + receiving yards (-110)

It’s clear that Mixon’s role in the Bengals' offense has shifted this season, as he recorded the second-least yards, yards per carry, and rush attempts of his career. Thankfully, he’s countered by proving effective as a pass-catcher, posting career highs in receptions, targets, receiving yards, and receiving first downs despite missing three games. While Kansas City boasted the league’s ninth-best rushing defense, they gave up the fourth-most receiving yards per game (47.4) to opposing running backs. Mixon’s ability to record yards as a pass-catcher sets him up nicely to hit this combo prop.

Over 3.5 receptions (+115)

The downward trending status of Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams leaves two big question marks on the Bengals’ offensive line, which means Cincinnati could easily opt to lean heavily on the passing game. That strategy should help Mixon remain effective against a Chiefs’ run defense that is led by all-pro defensive tackle Chris Jones. Mixon averaged 4.3 receptions per game this season, and could easily hit his player prop total in a potential back-and-forth scoring affair between Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow.

Longest rush under 13.5 yards (-115)

Kansas City surrendered an average of 4.5 yards per rush attempt in the regular season, and Mixon could find it even tougher to run in light of injuries to the offensive line. He totaled just four games this season in which his longest rush went for more than 13.5 yards, which highlights the overall struggles he’s had this season in running the ball. With Mixon likely shouldering more of a load as a pass catcher, the odds of him rattling off a big run seems slim to none for Sunday.