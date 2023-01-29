Best Ja’Marr Chase prop bets for Bengals vs. Chiefs in 2023 AFC Championship Game

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will meet in the AFC Championship game for a shot at the Super Bowl. The Bengals have a few good options at receiver, giving you some options for player props. Let’s take a look at what’s out there for Ja’Marr Chase this weekend.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ja’Marr Chase prop bets for AFC Championship Game

Over 83.5 receiving yards ( -115)

Chase is Joe Burrow’s No. 1 receiver dating back to their time at LSU. Chase is averaging 74 yards per game in his last five games, but he has gone over the 83 yards mark twice. In three career games against the Chiefs, he’s averaging 139 yards. The numbers are a bit skewed because of a 226-yard performance, but he still went over in the other performances. The Chiefs will make an effort to take him away, but based on past performances, it doesn’t seem like they’ll have enough to take him away and stop him from going over.

Over 6.5 receptions (-140)

Seven reception seems like a lot here, but it seems like a safe play here. The Bengals’ offensive line is banged up, so Burrow will be looking to get the ball out quickly. There will be plenty of quick screens and slant routes to get Chase the ball. He’s averaging 7.4 targets over his last five games and eight in his games against the Chiefs. This is about as safe a play as there is in this one. Take the over.

Anytime touchdown ( -105)

Chase and a touchdown seem like a lock here. He scored four touchdowns in his last five games and has one in each playoff game. He loves playing against the Chiefs in his career because he has four touchdowns in three games. The opportunities and targets will be there for him in this one.