Best Tee Higgins prop bets for Bengals vs. Chiefs in 2023 AFC Championship Game

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will square off in the AFC Championship Game for a chance to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. The Bengals have several good receiving options on their team for QB Joe Burrow. Let’s take a look at WR Tee Higgins and some of his options this week.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tee Higgins prop bets for AFC Championship Game

Over 58.5 Receiving yards ( -115)

So far this postseason, Higgins has seven catches for 65 yards. This seems like a good spot for him to break out here. Although he has only averaged 46.6 yards per game over his last five games. In three games against the Chiefs, he has averaged 66 yards per game and has gone over 58 receiving yards twice. Higgins is a solid No. 2 option for the Bengals and should see plenty of touches here in this one if they’re going to pull off a win here.

Under 4.5 receptions (-115)

Take the under here because Higgins’s receptions have not been there of late. He’s averaging 4.2 receptions over his past five games and four in his three games against the Chiefs. He can still get his yardage, but the targets and receptions aren’t as high as Ja’Marr Chase, so that will hurt him here.