Best Tyler Boyd prop bets for Bengals vs. Chiefs in 2023 AFC Championship Game

The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to square off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game for a shot at the Super Bowl. The Bengals have won their last three games against the Bengals, including two road wins. Bengals QB Joe Burrow has plenty of weapons to look at in this one, including Tyler Boyd, who gets a lot of looks due to the other options on the team.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tyler Boyd prop bets for AFC Championship Game

Under 33.5 receiving yards

This number is set well here because it’s right around his average. He’s been quiet this postseason with four catches for 49 yards. In his last five games, he’s averaging 31 yards per game. In four career games against the Chiefs, he has gone over 33 yards twice, with one being a 36-yard performance. Boyd is a solid option for Burrow, but there are too many weapons on offense, which hurts him and will hurt him again this week.

Under 3.5 receiving yards (-155)

Take the under here on Boyd on well, and the main reason is that his targets haven’t been there during the postseason. With the weapons the Bengals have, it isn’t surprising, but it’s a play to stay away unless you’re taking the under. He averages 3.7 receptions per game against the Chiefs. There is good value on the over here, but based on his performance thus far stay far away from that.