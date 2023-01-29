When was the last time the 49ers were in the Super Bowl?

The San Francisco 49ers will travel to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 29 at 3 p.m. ET. The winner of the game will be the NFC representative in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on February 12. San Francisco is trying to advance to the eighth Super Bowl in the organization’s history.

When was last appearance for San Francisco?

The 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in the NFC Championship game to advance to Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. It had been 50 years since the Chiefs appeared in the Super Bowl and seven years since the 49ers appeared in the big game, but 25 years since they won.

The was a game of scoring runs. The Chiefs jumped out to a 10-3 lead on a one-yard touchdown run by Patrick Mahomes, but the 49ers pulled to a 10-10 tie at the half when Jimmy Garoppolo threw a 15-yard touchdown to fullback Kyle Juszczyk. San Francisco dominated the third quarter and added a Raheem Mostert touchdown riun and a field goal from Robbie Gould to make it 20-10.

Kansas City got it to 20-17 with 6:13 remaining in regulation when Mahomes threw a short touchdown pass to Travis Kelce. After forcing a three-and-out, the Chiefs went 65 yards in seven plays with a Mahomes touchdown pass to Damien Williams giving Kansas City a 24-20 lead. San Francisco turned the ball over on downs with its next drive and Kansas City put the game on ice with a 38-yard touchdown run by Williams for a 31-20 final.

Mahomes threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns and was named MVP. Williams had 133 yards from scrimmage. Garoppolo threw for 219 yards and a touchdown but was picked twice and missed key throws down the stretch.