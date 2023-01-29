When was the last time the Eagles were in the Super Bowl?

The Phladelphia Eagles will play in the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, January 29. The winner of the game will be the NFC representative in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Feburary 12. Philadelphia has been to three previous Super Bowls.

Eagles Super Bowl history

When was last appearance for Philly?

The Eagles are the only one fo the four teams that won their last appearance in a Super Bowl. It was Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Behind backup quarterback Nick Foles, the Eagles jumped out to a 15-3 lead behind a Foles 34-yard pass to Alshon Jeffrey and a 21-yard touchdown run by LeGarrette Blount. The Patriots pulled to 15-12 after a 26-yard touchdown run by James White, but the Eagles answers with the “Philly Special” touchdown catch by Foles and a 22-12 halftime lead.

The offenses continued rolling in the second half. Foles threw another touchdown pass — a 29-yard strike to Corey Clement, but the Patriots scored on three straight possessions to take a 33-32 lead in the fourth quarter. Foles, however, engineered a 75-yard drive on 14 plays that took over seven minutes off the clock. Zach Ertz caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Foles to make it 38-33 with 2:21 remaining.

Philadelphia’s defense got a turnover with a sack strip by Brandon Graham. That led to a field goal and a 41-33 lead with a minute left. Tom Brady had one last chance and got the ball to midfield before his Hail Mary pass came up incomplete and the Eagles won their first title.

Foles threw for 374 yards and four touchdowns to be named MVP. Clement had four catchews for 100 yards and a score. Brady threw for 505 yards and three touchdowns in a losing effort.